Berenberg Bank Lowers Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Price Target to GBX 470

Warpaint London (LON:W7L - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 to GBX 470 in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 168.36% from the company's current price.

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Warpaint London Trading Down 6.6%

W7L opened at GBX 175.14 on Wednesday. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.25 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.13.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services. Warpaint London PLC sells its products to retailers, distributors, supermarkets, and retail chains, as well as through online. The company operates in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Spain, Denmark, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally.

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