Berenberg Bank Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDV. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 6,000 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Endeavour Mining to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,300 to GBX 5,900 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 5,700.

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Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of EDV opened at GBX 4,401 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,618.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,038.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.15. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 2,020 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,360.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering meaningful value to people and society. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

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