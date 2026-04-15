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Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Kier Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "Buy" rating on Kier with a GBX 260 price target, implying roughly a 21.5% upside from the current share price.
  • The board authorized a stock repurchase program, allowing open-market buybacks—a typical signal management believes the shares may be undervalued.
  • Kier shares traded around GBX 214 (market cap ~£936.5m) with a P/E of 16.34 and a notably high debt-to-equity ratio of 230.22, and a 12‑month range of GBX 129.20–253.50.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kier Group.

Kier Group (LON:KIE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 260 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock's current price.

Kier Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of LON:KIE traded up GBX 0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 214. 1,671,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,391. The stock has a market cap of £936.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.22. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 253.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 220.11.

Kier Group (LON:KIE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.

Kier Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK. Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK's leading infrastructure services and construction company. We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports' infrastructure and ports' businesses. Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors. Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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