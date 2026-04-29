Berenberg Bank Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Telecom Plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 125.31% from the stock's current price.

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Telecom Plus Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of LON TEP opened at GBX 1,153.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39. The company has a market cap of £924.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Telecom Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 1,147.35 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,339.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,454.75.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands. Telecom Plus Plc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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