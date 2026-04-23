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Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Hochschild Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reiterated a Hold rating on Hochschild Mining with a GBX 590 price target, implying roughly a 9.18% downside from the prior close.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed but leans positive: four analysts rate the stock Buy and one rates it Hold, giving a consensus of Moderate Buy with an average target of GBX 586, while firms like JPMorgan and Canaccord have higher targets (GBX 950 and GBX 750 respectively).
  • Shares fell about 2.5% to GBX 649.65; the company has a market cap of £3.34 billion, a P/E of 16.66, and a 12‑month range of GBX 231–849.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 590 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target indicates a potential downside of 9.18% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 990 to GBX 950 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 750 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 586.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of HOC stock traded down GBX 16.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 649.65. The company had a trading volume of 836,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 231 and a twelve month high of GBX 849.50. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 663.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 539.30.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years' operating experience in the Americas. We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill. The ore at our operations is processed into silver-gold concentrate or dore. Hochschild Mining plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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