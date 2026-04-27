Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,170 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the March 31st total of 9,932 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BKGFY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Berkeley Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research cut Berkeley Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKGFY

Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKGFY opened at $8.95 on Monday. Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

About Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

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