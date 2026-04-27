Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Berkeley Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest rose 62.8% in April to 16,170 shares as of April 15 (up from 9,932 on March 31), but with an average daily volume of 560,025 shares the short-interest ratio is effectively 0.0 days and roughly 0.0% of shares are short, meaning the increase is small relative to trading volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is muted with a consensus rating of Hold; Royal Bank of Canada recently upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "hold," Zacks cut it from "strong-buy" to "hold," and the analyst breakdown is 1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 4 Hold, and 1 Sell.
  • Shares opened at $8.95 and trade in a 52-week range of $8.09–$12.54, with a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46; the company reports a current ratio of 3.54 and a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,170 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the March 31st total of 9,932 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BKGFY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Berkeley Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research cut Berkeley Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKGFY

Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKGFY opened at $8.95 on Monday. Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

About Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Berkeley Group Right Now?

Before you consider Berkeley Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Berkeley Group wasn't on the list.

While Berkeley Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines