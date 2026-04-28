Free Trial
→ I wish this wasn’t the case (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Berkeley Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume jumped 108% as 263,085 shares changed hands (up from 126,551), with the stock last trading at $8.74 versus a prior close of $8.84.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but subdued — the stock has a consensus "Hold" rating (1 Buy, 4 Hold, 1 Sell), after recent moves including a Zacks downgrade to Hold and an RBC upgrade to Hold.
  • Fundamental and technical signals are mixed: the company shows low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.19) and a high current ratio (3.54) but a low quick ratio (0.65), and the share price is trading below its 50-day ($9.96) and 200-day ($10.45) moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Berkeley Group.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 263,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session's volume of 126,551 shares.The stock last traded at $8.74 and had previously closed at $8.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKGFY shares. Zacks Research lowered Berkeley Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Berkeley Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKGFY

Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

About Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Berkeley Group Right Now?

Before you consider Berkeley Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Berkeley Group wasn't on the list.

While Berkeley Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines