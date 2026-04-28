Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 263,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session's volume of 126,551 shares.The stock last traded at $8.74 and had previously closed at $8.84.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKGFY shares. Zacks Research lowered Berkeley Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Berkeley Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKGFY

Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

About Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

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