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Berkshire Hathaway (TSE:BRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Berkshire Hathaway logo with background
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Key Points

  • Berkshire Hathaway (TSE:BRK) hit a new 52‑week low — shares traded as low as C$34.11 and last at C$34.13 on Wednesday with about 54,992 shares changing hands, down roughly 0.5% from the prior close of C$34.28.
  • The stock is trading below key technicals (50‑day MA C$35.56 and 200‑day MA C$36.17) while valuation metrics show a market cap of C$1.33 trillion, a P/E of 19.92 and a beta of 0.66.
  • Berkshire is a diversified holding company focused on insurance (Geico, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, Primary Group) and owns major businesses including Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and large manufacturing and retail subsidiaries such as Precision Castparts and Lubrizol.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (TSE:BRK - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$34.11 and last traded at C$34.13, with a volume of 54992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.28.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.66.

About Berkshire Hathaway

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company with a wide array of subsidiaries engaged in diverse activities. The firm's core business segment is insurance, run primarily through Geico, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, and Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group. Berkshire has used the excess cash thrown off from these and its other operations over the years to acquire Burlington Northern Santa Fe (railroad), Berkshire Hathaway Energy (utilities and energy distributors), and the firms that make up its manufacturing, service, and retailing operations (which include five of Berkshire's largest noninsurance pretax earnings generators: Precision Castparts, Lubrizol, Clayton Homes, Marmon, and IMC/ISCAR).

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