Berkshire Hathaway (TSE:BRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

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Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.5%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( TSE:BRK Get Free Report ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$34.11 and last traded at C$34.13, with a volume of 54992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.66.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company with a wide array of subsidiaries engaged in diverse activities. The firm's core business segment is insurance, run primarily through Geico, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, and Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group. Berkshire has used the excess cash thrown off from these and its other operations over the years to acquire Burlington Northern Santa Fe (railroad), Berkshire Hathaway Energy (utilities and energy distributors), and the firms that make up its manufacturing, service, and retailing operations (which include five of Berkshire's largest noninsurance pretax earnings generators: Precision Castparts, Lubrizol, Clayton Homes, Marmon, and IMC/ISCAR).

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