Bernardo Hees Buys 150,000 Shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) Director Bernardo Hees bought 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,549,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,292.57. The trade was a 10.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bernardo Hees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Bernardo Hees bought 170,596 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $571,496.60.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Bernardo Hees bought 235,875 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $799,616.25.

On Monday, June 1st, Bernardo Hees bought 73,640 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $253,321.60.

On Thursday, May 28th, Bernardo Hees bought 200,989 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $687,382.38.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Bernardo Hees bought 22,114 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $74,745.32.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Bernardo Hees bought 1,974 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $6,514.20.

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Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,754,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,985. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $563.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 33.36%.The business had revenue of $367.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $359.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Krispy Kreme's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNUT

Krispy Kreme News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Krispy Kreme this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Bernardo Hees bought 150,000 shares on June 4, adding to a series of recent insider purchases and signaling confidence in Krispy Kreme's outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Bernardo Hees bought 150,000 shares on June 4, adding to a series of recent insider purchases and signaling confidence in Krispy Kreme's outlook. Positive Sentiment: Bernardo Hees also bought 170,596 shares on June 3, increasing his ownership in the company, which reinforces the bullish insider-buying trend. SEC Form 4 filing

Bernardo Hees also bought 170,596 shares on June 3, increasing his ownership in the company, which reinforces the bullish insider-buying trend. Positive Sentiment: The company is getting extra media attention around National Donut Day, with articles highlighting Krispy Kreme free-doughnut giveaways and promotions that could drive customer traffic and near-term sales. Yahoo Lifestyle article

The company is getting extra media attention around National Donut Day, with articles highlighting Krispy Kreme free-doughnut giveaways and promotions that could drive customer traffic and near-term sales. Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets are covering broader National Donut Day deals across multiple chains, which may boost awareness for Krispy Kreme but also highlights the competitive promotional environment. MSN article

Several outlets are covering broader National Donut Day deals across multiple chains, which may boost awareness for Krispy Kreme but also highlights the competitive promotional environment. Negative Sentiment: The insider purchases do not change the company’s underlying operating challenges, and Krispy Kreme has recently reported weak profitability and negative margins, which may keep upside in check.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,704,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 419.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,061 shares during the period. Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 522.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,932 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,565,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,308 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc NASDAQ: DNUT is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

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