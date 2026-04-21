Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Down 3.4% - Here's What Happened

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Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:BDT Get Free Report ) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €15.00 and last traded at €15.50. Approximately 7,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.05.

The business's fifty day moving average price is €16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.72.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis. Its Physical Engineering segment combines all the activities related to the validation of physical components parts, components, systems, powertrains, and the vehicle.

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