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Best Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), and TeraWulf (WULF) are MarketBeat's three Bitcoin stocks to watch, selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume among Bitcoin-related equities.
  • These firms offer direct Bitcoin exposure via mining and related technology — IREN runs bitcoin mining data centers, BitMine specializes in immersion cooling for miners, and TeraWulf is a publicly traded bitcoin miner — meaning their stock performance reflects both company fundamentals and Bitcoin price moves.
  • Five stocks we like better than IREN.

IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, and TeraWulf are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses or balance sheets give investors exposure to Bitcoin's price and adoption. This category typically includes miners, exchanges, payments or custody firms, and companies that hold significant Bitcoin on their balance sheets, so their stock performance reflects both company fundamentals and movements in Bitcoin. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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