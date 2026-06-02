Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson Sells 1,784 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,784 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $131,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,294. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Mathew Watson sold 3,298 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $211,137.96.

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Best Buy Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. 4,533,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,129. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $84.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 2.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Best Buy's payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Best Buy

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $90.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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