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Best Canadian Stocks To Watch Today - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Celsius logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener names Celsius (CELH), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) as the Canadian stocks to watch today, citing that they had the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Business and investor considerations: Celsius is a global functional energy-drink maker, CNQ is a major oil and gas producer, and CP runs a transcontinental freight railway; investors should weigh exposure to the Canadian economy, Canadian-dollar currency risk, and sector concentration in resources and transportation.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Celsius, Canadian Natural Resources, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are incorporated in Canada or primarily listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange. For investors, they provide equity exposure to the Canadian economy and carry considerations like Canadian dollar currency risk, sector concentrations (e.g., resources and financials), and Canadian regulatory and tax rules. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Celsius Right Now?

Before you consider Celsius, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celsius wasn't on the list.

While Celsius currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

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