Best Construction Stocks To Follow Now - April 15th

Caterpillar, Carrier Global, and Deere & Company are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves building and related activities—including homebuilders, general contractors, engineering firms, and manufacturers/suppliers of building materials and equipment. They are cyclical and typically sensitive to interest rates, housing demand and government infrastructure spending, so investors often use them as indicators of broader economic and real-estate activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

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Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

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