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Best Construction Stocks To Follow Now - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identifies Caterpillar (CAT), Carrier Global (CARR), and Deere & Company (DE) as the top construction stocks to watch, based on the highest dollar trading volume over the past several days.
  • Construction stocks are cyclical and typically sensitive to interest rates, housing demand, and government infrastructure spending, so they often act as indicators of broader economic and real-estate activity.
  • Company highlights: CAT manufactures heavy construction and mining equipment and is positioned to benefit from trends like the data‑center buildout; CARR provides HVAC, refrigeration and building automation systems; and DE supplies construction, forestry and agricultural equipment plus related financial services.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Caterpillar, Carrier Global, and Deere & Company are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves building and related activities—including homebuilders, general contractors, engineering firms, and manufacturers/suppliers of building materials and equipment. They are cyclical and typically sensitive to interest rates, housing demand and government infrastructure spending, so investors often use them as indicators of broader economic and real-estate activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Caterpillar Right Now?

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

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