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Best Defense Stocks To Watch Today - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged seven Defense stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Rocket Lab (RKLB), GE Aerospace (GE), Boeing (BA), General Dynamics (GD), Lockheed Martin (LMT), RTX (RTX), and L3Harris Technologies (LHX).
  • These are considered defensive investments because government defense spending tends to provide steadier cash flows and dividends during downturns, though they remain exposed to political risk, procurement cycles, and regulatory oversight.
  • Rocket Lab (RKLB) represents the space and launch-services exposure among the picks, offering small/medium-class rockets, spacecraft design and manufacturing, and constellation/on‑orbit management services.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, Boeing, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, RTX, and L3Harris Technologies are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Defense stocks" are shares of companies that design, produce, or supply military equipment, weapons, aerospace systems, and related services to governments and allied contractors. Investors consider them "defensive" because government defense spending is often stable or countercyclical, providing steadier cash flows and dividends during economic downturns, though they remain exposed to political risk, procurement cycles, and regulatory oversight. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

General Dynamics (GD)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GD

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

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