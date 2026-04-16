Best Dividend Stocks To Research - April 16th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, PepsiCo, Chevron, and NIKE are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly return a portion of their profits to shareholders, usually as periodic cash payments (dividends) or additional shares. Investors often buy dividend stocks for steady income and potential long-term growth, with the dividend yield and the company's history of payments used to assess reliability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

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Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

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PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

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