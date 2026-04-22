Best Grocery Stocks To Consider - April 22nd

Casey's General Stores, CAVA Group, and Conagra Brands are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling food and everyday household items through supermarkets, grocery chains, wholesalers, or online grocery platforms. Investors typically view them as defensive, relatively stable, dividend-paying investments because demand for staples is steady, though margins and returns can be affected by food inflation, commodity costs, supply-chain disruptions and competition from discount and e-commerce players. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

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Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

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CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

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