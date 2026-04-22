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Best Grocery Stocks To Consider - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Casey's General Stores logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flagged Casey's General Stores (CASY), CAVA Group (CAVA) and Conagra Brands (CAG) as the top grocery stocks by recent dollar trading volume.
  • Grocery stocks are typically seen as defensive, relatively stable, dividend-paying investments because demand for staples is steady, though performance can be squeezed by food inflation, commodity costs, supply-chain disruptions and competition from discounters and e‑commerce.
  • Company notes: Casey's operates convenience stores and gasoline stations with a growing focus on freshly prepared food; Conagra is a large CPG firm selling shelf-stable, refrigerated/frozen and foodservice products; CAVA is a fast-casual restaurant chain newly public.
  • Interested in Casey's General Stores? Here are five stocks we like better.

Casey's General Stores, CAVA Group, and Conagra Brands are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling food and everyday household items through supermarkets, grocery chains, wholesalers, or online grocery platforms. Investors typically view them as defensive, relatively stable, dividend-paying investments because demand for staples is steady, though margins and returns can be affected by food inflation, commodity costs, supply-chain disruptions and competition from discount and e-commerce players. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Casey's General Stores Right Now?

Before you consider Casey's General Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casey's General Stores wasn't on the list.

While Casey's General Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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