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Best Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
UnitedHealth Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names five Healthcare stocks to watch: UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Tempus AI (TEM), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), and Medtronic (MDT), selected for the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Investors buy healthcare for demand-driven, innovation-led growth and defensive diversification, but the sector can be volatile due to regulation, clinical-trial outcomes, patent expirations, and reimbursement changes.
  • The picks span large diversified operators like UnitedHealth (health plans and Optum services) to specialized, tech-focused firms like Tempus (AI-enabled precision medicine), highlighting the sector's breadth.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, Tempus AI, Intuitive Surgical, and Medtronic are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in medical care and related products and services—including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, hospitals, and health insurers. Investors buy them for exposure to demand-driven and innovation-led growth and for portfolio diversification or defensive characteristics, but they can be volatile due to regulation, clinical trial results, patent and reimbursement changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group Right Now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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