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Best Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 17th

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Intuitive Surgical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Intuitive Surgical, UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, and Medtronic were identified by MarketBeat as the five healthcare stocks to watch on July 17, based on their recent high dollar trading volumes.
  • The article highlights that these companies span major healthcare subsectors, including medical devices, health insurance, pharmaceutical distribution, and innovative medicine, giving investors broad exposure to the sector.
  • Healthcare stocks are noted as potentially attractive because of steady demand for medical products and services, though returns can be influenced by regulation, research outcomes, and healthcare policy changes.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Intuitive Surgical, UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, and Medtronic are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies involved in the healthcare industry, such as drug manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device makers, hospitals, and health insurance providers. For stock market investors, they represent an investment opportunity in a sector that often benefits from steady demand for medical products and services, though returns can be affected by regulation, research results, and healthcare policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intuitive Surgical Right Now?

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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