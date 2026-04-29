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Best Home Improvement Stocks To Research - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags Home Depot (HD), Lowe’s (LOW) and Masco (MAS) as the top home improvement stocks to research today.
  • These names had the highest dollar trading volume among home improvement stocks recently, and the sector is closely tied to housing‑market activity, consumer spending, and seasonal trends.
  • Home Depot and Lowe’s are large home‑improvement retailers offering broad product lines and installation services, while Masco is a manufacturer of plumbing and building‑product components.
  • Interested in Home Depot? Here are five stocks we like better.

Home Depot, Lowe's Companies, and Masco are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is supplying products or services for renovating, repairing, or upgrading residential properties — for example, home improvement retailers, building-material manufacturers, tool makers, and contracting or installation services. Investors watch these stocks for sensitivity to housing-market activity, consumer spending and seasonal trends, since their sales and earnings often track home construction, remodeling cycles, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Home Depot Right Now?

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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