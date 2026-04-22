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Best Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marvell Technology (MRVL), Vertiv (VRT), and Coinbase Global (COIN) were flagged by MarketBeat’s screener as the infrastructure stocks to watch today after posting the highest dollar trading volume among peers in recent days.
  • Infrastructure stocks—companies that build or operate essential systems like data centers, utilities, and telecom networks—are typically seen as income-oriented and relatively defensive because they generate steady cash flows and dividends but remain sensitive to regulation, government spending, and interest-rate or inflation changes.
  • Company roles: Marvell supplies data‑infrastructure semiconductors for data centers and network edges; Vertiv designs and services critical digital infrastructure for data centers and communications; Coinbase provides financial infrastructure and a crypto marketplace for consumers and institutions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology, Vertiv, and Coinbase Global are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, build, or operate essential physical systems and facilities—such as utilities, toll roads, airports, pipelines, telecommunications networks, and energy grids—that support economic activity. Investors often view them as income-oriented, relatively defensive holdings because they tend to generate stable, long-term cash flows and dividends, though they remain sensitive to regulation, government spending, and interest-rate or inflation changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

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