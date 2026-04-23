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Best Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flagged Marvell (MRVL), IBM, and Vertiv (VRT) as the Infrastructure stocks to watch, citing that they had the highest dollar trading volume among infrastructure names in recent days.
  • Marvell Technology is a data‑infrastructure semiconductor maker that develops complex System‑on‑a‑Chip solutions for data centers and the network edge, tying it to rising AI and data‑center demand.
  • IBM provides hybrid cloud and AI platforms for enterprise digital transformations, while Vertiv designs and services critical data‑center infrastructure, positioning both to benefit from increased digital and infrastructure spending.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Marvell Technology, International Business Machines, and Vertiv are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, or maintain essential physical systems and services—such as utilities, transportation, energy, communications, and construction-related firms. For investors, these stocks often offer relatively stable cash flows and dividends and are influenced by government spending, regulation, and interest rates, making them useful for income and diversification but subject to political and economic-cycle risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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