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Best Leisure Stocks To Watch Today - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Royal Caribbean Cruises logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Royal Caribbean (RCL), Carnival (CCL) and Airbnb (ABNB) as the top leisure stocks to watch today, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Leisure stocks are cyclical and highly sensitive to consumer confidence, disposable income, seasonality, and broader economic conditions, making them more volatile than defensive sectors.
  • MarketBeat offers updated research reports on each company (RCL, CCL, ABNB) for investors who want deeper analysis before making decisions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, and Airbnb are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide nonessential, discretionary goods and services related to recreation and entertainment—such as hotels, airlines, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, restaurants, and media/streaming firms. They tend to be cyclical and sensitive to consumer confidence, disposable income, seasonality, and economic conditions, making their revenues and stock prices more volatile than defensive sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Right Now?

Before you consider Royal Caribbean Cruises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

SpaceX has quietly filed to go public later this year. Ahead of what's expected to be the largest IPO of all time, there are seven space stocks that you can buy today that are positioned to benefit from accelerating space commercialization in 2026.

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