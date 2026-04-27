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Best Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags five manufacturing stocks to watch: TSM (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing), AMAT (Applied Materials), FN (Fabrinet), MANE, and JCI, selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among manufacturing names in recent days.
  • TSM and AMAT provide direct semiconductor exposure—TSM as a global foundry and AMAT as a major chipmaking equipment supplier—making them key plays on continued AI and chip demand.
  • Manufacturing stocks are cyclical and sensitive to economic growth, commodity prices, and supply-chain conditions, offering potential growth and dividends but also capital-intensive and operational risks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Fabrinet, MANE, and Johnson Controls International are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is producing physical goods—such as machinery, vehicles, electronics, and consumer products. Investors treat them as part of the industrial/consumer sectors; they tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic growth, commodity prices, and supply-chain conditions, offering potential for growth and dividends but carrying capital-intensive and operational risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Fabrinet (FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FN

MANE (MANE)

We are a dermatologist-founded, late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to address pervasive treatment challenges in highly prevalent aesthetic and dermatological conditions. Our initial focus is developing better treatments for pattern hair loss, or PHL, a condition affecting approximately 50 million men and 30 million women in the United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MANE

Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Right Now?

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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