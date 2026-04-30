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Best Mining Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights seven mining stocks to watch today: Caterpillar (CAT), IREN (IREN), TeraWulf (WULF), USA Rare Earth (USAR), Newmont (NEM), Freeport‑McMoRan (FCX), and BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR).
  • The group spans traditional metal miners and equipment makers to rare‑earth suppliers and bitcoin miners, showing the sector's diversity (e.g., Caterpillar, Newmont/Freeport, USA Rare Earth, and IREN/TeraWulf/BitMine).
  • Mining stocks offer leveraged exposure to commodity prices but carry higher volatility and industry‑specific operational, environmental, regulatory and geopolitical risks; these seven had the highest recent dollar trading volume among mining stocks.
  • Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar.

Caterpillar, IREN, TeraWulf, USA Rare Earth, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and BitMine Immersion Technologies are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, extraction, processing and sale of mined commodities such as gold, copper, iron ore, coal and rare earths. For investors they offer leveraged exposure to commodity prices but carry industry-specific risks—operational, environmental, regulatory and geopolitical—that can make their returns more volatile than broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

USA Rare Earth (USAR)

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USAR

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Caterpillar Right Now?

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