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Best Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Deckers Outdoor logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener names five Outdoor stocks to watch: Deckers (DECK), On (ONON), V.F. (VFC), Lamar Advertising (LAMR), and Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO), selected for the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Deckers is highlighted after a surprise blowout that’s led Wall Street to reprice the story; the company owns premium brands including UGG, HOKA and Teva.
  • Investors in outdoor names should monitor seasonality, weather sensitivity and consumer leisure trends, which can create both growth opportunities and cyclical risks.
  • Five stocks we like better than Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor, ON, V.F., Lamar Advertising, and Academy Sports and Outdoors are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Outdoor stocks" refers to shares of companies whose primary businesses serve outdoor recreation and activities—manufacturers and retailers of camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, cycling and outdoor apparel/gear, as well as related services. Investors in these stocks consider factors like seasonality, weather sensitivity, consumer leisure trends and demographic participation rates, which can drive both growth opportunities and cyclical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deckers Outdoor Right Now?

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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