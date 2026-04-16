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Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener names IonQ (IONQ), D‑Wave Quantum (QBTS), and Quantum Computing (QUBT) as the top quantum‑computing stocks to watch based on the highest recent dollar trading volume; these stocks are considered speculative with long timelines, technical uncertainty, and potentially high volatility.
  • IonQ develops general‑purpose trapped‑ion quantum computers and sells access via cloud platforms such as AWS (Braket), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Marketplace, and its own cloud service.
  • D‑Wave offers quantum‑annealing systems and developer tools (Advantage, Ocean) with cloud access through Leap, while Quantum Computing Inc. focuses on integrated photonics and room‑temperature portable quantum machines (Dirac EQC), quantum random‑number generators, and entanglement‑based quantum authentication.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IonQ.

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are materially involved in developing, manufacturing, or commercializing quantum computing hardware, software, algorithms, or related services. For investors the term typically encompasses pure‑play quantum startups, established tech firms with dedicated quantum divisions, and suppliers of enabling components or cloud quantum services. These stocks are often considered speculative, reflecting long timelines, technical uncertainty, and potentially high volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IonQ Right Now?

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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