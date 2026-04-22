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Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Today - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Quanta Services logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identifies seven renewable-energy stocks to watch today: Quanta Services (PWR), WEC Energy Group (WEC), NOV (NOV), HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI), Clearway Energy (CWEN/CWEN.A), and Gibraltar Industries (ROCK).
  • The list was based on the highest dollar trading volume among renewable-energy stocks in recent days, and these names offer exposure to the clean‑energy transition while carrying sector risks like regulatory changes, project execution, and supply‑chain pressures.
  • The companies span the renewable value chain — from infrastructure and grid/utility services (Quanta, WEC) and equipment/manufacturing (NOV, Gibraltar) to investment vehicles (HASI) and renewables owners/operators (Clearway, which reports roughly 6,000 net MW of wind and solar capacity).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, NOV, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Clearway Energy, Clearway Energy, and Gibraltar Industries are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, install, or provide services for electricity and fuels derived from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and bioenergy. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the clean‑energy transition and typically exhibit growth potential driven by technology adoption and policy support, along with sector‑specific risks like regulatory changes, project execution, and commodity or supply‑chain pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWEN

Clearway Energy (CWEN.A)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWEN.A

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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