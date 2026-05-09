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Best Restaurant Stocks To Research - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
McDonald's logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights seven restaurant-related stocks to watch: McDonald’s, Booking, Toast, Texas Roadhouse, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Shake Shack, and Restaurant Brands International. These names were selected based on the highest dollar trading volume over the last several days.
  • The article gives brief business descriptions for several companies, showing the group spans traditional restaurant operators and digital restaurant tech. Examples include McDonald’s and Chipotle as operators, while Toast provides cloud-based software and hardware for restaurant management.
  • Restaurant stocks are driven by consumer spending and cost pressures such as food and labor expenses, along with brand strength. The piece frames these companies as ways to gain exposure to the restaurant industry’s overall performance.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

McDonald's, Booking, Toast, Texas Roadhouse, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Shake Shack, and Restaurant Brands International are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise restaurant brands. For stock market investors, they represent an investment in the restaurant industry’s performance, with returns influenced by factors like consumer spending, food costs, labor expenses, and brand strength. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Toast (TOST)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOST

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Shake Shack (SHAK)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHAK

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QSR

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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