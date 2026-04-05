Best Robotics Stocks To Follow Today - April 5th

Teradyne, Ouster, and PROCEPT BioRobotics are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves designing, manufacturing, selling, or enabling robots and automation systems — including industrial and service robots, robotic components (sensors, actuators, controllers), and the software that controls them. For investors, they provide exposure to the growth of automation across areas like manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and agriculture and can range from pure-play robotics firms to large diversified companies with robotics divisions, carrying both growth potential and risks from technological change and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

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Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

Further Reading

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