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Best Shipping Stocks To Follow Today - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Viking (VIK), Golar LNG (GLNG), and Almonty Industries (ALM) are the three "shipping" stocks MarketBeat highlights today, selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among shipping-related names in recent days.
  • Viking is a passenger shipping and tourism operator with a 92-ship fleet (81 river vessels, 9 ocean ships, 2 expedition ships) serving river and ocean segments worldwide.
  • Golar LNG focuses on LNG marine infrastructure and FLNG projects and provides LNG transportation and vessel management, while Almonty is a tungsten concentrate producer that ships material from its Panasqueira mine in Portugal — both are included primarily due to trading activity rather than identical business models.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Viking.

Viking, Golar LNG, and Almonty Industries are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Shipping stocks" are shares of companies that own, operate, or manage vessels and other assets involved in transporting cargo by sea (including container, dry bulk and tanker carriers). Their value is driven largely by global trade volumes and freight rates and is sensitive to factors such as vessel supply, chartering contracts, fuel and port costs, and cyclical economic and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Viking Right Now?

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

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