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Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider - July 26th

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Meta Platforms is highlighted as the most prominent virtual reality stock to watch, with its Reality Labs segment tied to VR headsets and wearables alongside its core social apps business.
  • MarketBeat also flags The Glimpse Group, zSpace, and DIH Holding US as notable VR-related names, each focused on different niches such as enterprise AR/VR software, education technology, and rehabilitation robotics.
  • The article notes that these stocks were among the highest-dollar-volume VR names recently, but investors should weigh the sector’s growth potential against risks like competition, high development costs, and uncertain consumer demand.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms, The Glimpse Group, zSpace, and DIH Holding US are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or support virtual reality technologies, including headsets, software, games, platforms, and related hardware. For investors, these stocks represent exposure to the potential growth of the VR industry, though they may carry risks related to competition, changing consumer demand, high development costs, and technological uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

The Glimpse Group (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRAR

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

DIH Holding US (DHAIW)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider in the rehabilitation industry. The company's upper extremity product categories include ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; and Armeo Senso, a sensor-based solution for arm function recovery.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHAIW

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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