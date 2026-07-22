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Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now - July 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Meta Platforms is highlighted as one of the most actively traded virtual reality stocks, alongside The Glimpse Group, zSpace, and DIH Holding US. The article frames these as companies tied to the growth of immersive digital experiences, though the sector remains risky and evolving.
  • Meta stands out because its Reality Labs division focuses on VR headsets and wearables, while its Family of Apps segment includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. This makes it the largest and most diversified name in the group.
  • The other companies on the list target more specialized VR/AR niches: The Glimpse Group focuses on enterprise software and healthcare, zSpace on education technology, and DIH Holding US on robotics and VR for rehabilitation. These narrower markets show how VR is being applied beyond consumer entertainment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Meta Platforms, The Glimpse Group, zSpace, and DIH Holding US are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or support virtual reality technologies, such as VR headsets, software, gaming platforms, sensors, and related components. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies that may benefit from the growth of immersive digital experiences, but which can also carry higher risk because the VR market is still evolving. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

The Glimpse Group (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRAR

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

DIH Holding US (DHAIW)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider in the rehabilitation industry. The company's upper extremity product categories include ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; and Armeo Senso, a sensor-based solution for arm function recovery.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHAIW

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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