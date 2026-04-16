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Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Trading Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Beta Bionics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Beta Bionics shares fell about 4.9% mid‑day after Truist cut its price target from $25 to $18; the stock dipped to $12.43 and traded on unusually light volume (114,180 shares, down ~91% vs. average).
  • Several firms have trimmed targets (e.g., Goldman Sachs to $20, Stifel to $22) while ratings are mixed—MarketBeat shows one Strong Buy, six Buy, three Hold and one Sell, producing a consensus "Moderate Buy" and average target of $22.
  • Beta Bionics remains unprofitable with a market cap near $556M and a negative P/E of -6.34; it reported Q4 EPS of -$0.30 (beating estimates by $0.12) on $32.12M of revenue.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Beta Bionics.

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Beta Bionics traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.3850. 114,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,255,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBNX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beta Bionics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Beta Bionics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Beta Bionics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Beta Bionics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beta Bionics

Institutional Trading of Beta Bionics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Beta Bionics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 1,075.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 203.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Beta Bionics Trading Down 4.1%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 5.06.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 73.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter.

Beta Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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