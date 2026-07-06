BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Insider Sells $261,150.00 in Stock

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) insider Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,554,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,709,712.17. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kyle Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $247,650.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $237,450.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $236,100.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $238,350.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Kyle Clark sold 4,965 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $89,965.80.

On Thursday, May 7th, Kyle Clark sold 67,296 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,219,403.52.

Get BETA Technologies alerts: Sign Up

BETA Technologies Stock Performance

BETA Technologies stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.02. 1,244,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. BETA Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BETA Technologies Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BETA. General Electric Co purchased a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $644,962,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,089,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,187,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,896,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BETA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BETA Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BETA Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BETA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.11.

Read Our Latest Report on BETA Technologies

About BETA Technologies

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BETA Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BETA Technologies wasn't on the list.

While BETA Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here