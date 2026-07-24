Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3252 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a 6.2% increase from Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

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Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Stock Performance

Shares of BWMX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 80,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $633.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.83 million during the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a return on equity of 88.88% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

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