Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Strong Sell" from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Strong Sell" by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.8250.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Up 41.0%

Shares of BYND stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Beyond Meat had a net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 419,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $251,425.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,749,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,980.20. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,786 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company's stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc NASDAQ: BYND develops, manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitutes designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of animal-based proteins. Since its founding in 2009 by Ethan Brown and initial public offering in 2019, the company has focused on leveraging proprietary technology and ingredient blends to produce a suite of products that cater to both retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat's mission centers on offering more sustainable protein options by reducing reliance on livestock farming and its associated environmental footprint.

The company's product portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken, each formulated to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking meat alternatives without compromising on flavor or cooking versatility.

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