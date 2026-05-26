Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CFO Ivan Hyep Sells 9,200 Shares

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) CFO Ivan Hyep sold 9,200 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $187,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,968,149.10. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ivan Hyep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Ivan Hyep sold 9,200 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $211,600.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Ivan Hyep sold 9,200 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $170,384.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Ivan Hyep sold 2,963 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $54,074.75.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Ivan Hyep sold 13,555 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,972.10.

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Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCAX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 555,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,260. The stock's 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.57. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicara Therapeutics

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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