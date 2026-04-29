BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 7.6% - Time to Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.8050. 56,595,441 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 49,954,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Get BigBear.ai alerts: Sign Up

Key BigBear.ai News

Here are the key news stories impacting BigBear.ai this week:

Positive Sentiment: BBAI jumped ahead of Q1 results as traders bet on an earnings catalyst — shares moved sharply higher Tuesday in anticipation of the quarterly release, reflecting bullish sentiment into the report. BBAI stock is flying ahead of Q1 results: should you buy?

BBAI jumped ahead of Q1 results as traders bet on an earnings catalyst — shares moved sharply higher Tuesday in anticipation of the quarterly release, reflecting bullish sentiment into the report. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~116,519 call options on Tuesday (≈73% above average daily call volume). Large call purchases can amplify upside pressure (dealers hedging delta) and signal institutional/speculative bullish positioning even before earnings — a factor that likely contributed to short-term upside.

Unusual options activity: traders bought ~116,519 call options on Tuesday (≈73% above average daily call volume). Large call purchases can amplify upside pressure (dealers hedging delta) and signal institutional/speculative bullish positioning even before earnings — a factor that likely contributed to short-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and volatility analysis: recent double‑digit moves over the week, month and three months have focused attention on BigBear.ai’s AI-centric business model and its current valuation; analysts and retail traders are re‑weighing growth prospects vs. stretched volatility. A Look At BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) Valuation After Recent Volatile Share Price Moves

Valuation and volatility analysis: recent double‑digit moves over the week, month and three months have focused attention on BigBear.ai’s AI-centric business model and its current valuation; analysts and retail traders are re‑weighing growth prospects vs. stretched volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market items (e.g., CoStar earnings) were reported in the same news window but are not directly related to BBAI’s fundamentals; treat these as general market noise unless they shift sector risk appetite. CoStar Group (CSGP) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Down 7.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.47. The business's 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business's revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,748. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,604,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,386,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158,665 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,903,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,247,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company's stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BigBear.ai, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BigBear.ai wasn't on the list.

While BigBear.ai currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here