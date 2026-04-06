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BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 1.8% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
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Key Points

  • BigBear.ai shares fell 1.8% to $3.515 on Monday with ~17.8M shares traded (about 67% below its average), and analysts are mixed (1 Buy / 1 Hold / 1 Sell) with an average price target of $5.50 after several downgrades and cuts.
  • In its latest quarter the company reported EPS of ($0.01) beating estimates by $0.04 but missed on revenue at $27.3M (vs. $33.31M expected), with revenue down 37.7% year‑over‑year and materially negative profitability (net margin 230.21%, ROE -18.22%); analysts expect ~-0.28 EPS for the year.
  • Insider activity included Director Pamela Joyce Braden selling 80,000 shares at $4.00; insiders now own 0.54% of the company while institutional investors hold about 7.55%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) was down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.5150. Approximately 17,829,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 54,530,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Down 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business's revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 508,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,034,748. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,756,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,041 shares of the company's stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 294,833 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $8,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company's stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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