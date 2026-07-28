Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $350.54 and traded as high as $391.93. Biglari shares last traded at $372.1570, with a volume of 238,324 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Biglari

Biglari Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $852.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $348.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.54.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Biglari

In other Biglari news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 132,421 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,286,910.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,644,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,948,787.33. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,098,396 and sold 439,546 shares valued at $7,418,740. 68.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 6.9% during the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 785 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 608.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

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