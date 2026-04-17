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BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
BILL logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest rose 18.7% to 12,902,518 shares as of March 31, equal to 15.0% of the stock and a short-interest ratio of 5.8 days based on average daily volume.
  • Analysts are mixed: the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average price target of $56.59 (13 Buys, 10 Holds, 2 Sells), and several brokers have recently trimmed price targets.
  • BILL beat quarterly expectations—EPS $0.64 vs. $0.56 expected and revenue up 14.4% year-over-year—and provided Q3 2026 guidance of 0.530–0.570 EPS and FY2026 guidance of 2.330–2.410 EPS.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BILL.

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,902,518 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 10,871,767 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,218,764 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BILL. Zacks Research cut shares of BILL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in BILL by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BILL by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of BILL stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.84. 1,762,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,158. BILL has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.32.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. BILL had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $399.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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