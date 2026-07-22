BILL (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold"

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BILL from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.50.

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BILL Stock Down 2.2%

BILL stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,413.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $403.76 million. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in BILL by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,100 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,175 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BILL by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company's stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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