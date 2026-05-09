BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.76 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.39%. BILL's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. BILL updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.690-0.720 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from BILL's conference call:

BILL reported strong Q3 results with $371M in core revenue (+16% YoY), ~ 20% non‑GAAP operating margin, and achieved GAAP profitability, highlighting improved profitability and operating leverage.

in core revenue (+16% YoY), ~ non‑GAAP operating margin, and achieved GAAP profitability, highlighting improved profitability and operating leverage. Management made AI its top priority and says over 100,000 customers use its AI agents (including ~1.2M invoices automated and tens of thousands of autonomous card transactions), which it expects to drive automation, lower transaction costs, and internal productivity gains.

customers use its AI agents (including ~1.2M invoices automated and tens of thousands of autonomous card transactions), which it expects to drive automation, lower transaction costs, and internal productivity gains. BILL will reduce its workforce by up to 30% by end of Q4 to align to an AI‑native structure; the company expects ~ $110M gross annualized savings but this creates execution and people‑risk during the transition.

by end of Q4 to align to an AI‑native structure; the company expects ~ gross annualized savings but this creates execution and people‑risk during the transition. The board authorized up to a $1 billion share repurchase program, signaling confidence in cash flow generation and a commitment to return capital to shareholders.

share repurchase program, signaling confidence in cash flow generation and a commitment to return capital to shareholders. Management raised full‑year FY26 guidance and expects core revenue of $1.496B–$1.506B (15%–16% YoY) with a ~19% non‑GAAP operating margin, and Q4 core revenue guided to $392M–$402M, indicating stronger than expected momentum and margin expansion.

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BILL Trading Up 10.3%

BILL traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. 7,322,482 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,425. The company's fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4,150.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Trending Headlines about BILL

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

Positive Sentiment: BILL beat fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.68 versus $0.55 expected and revenue of $406.6 million versus $403.8 million expected, helped by 13.5% year-over-year revenue growth. Article Title

BILL beat fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.68 versus $0.55 expected and revenue of $406.6 million versus $403.8 million expected, helped by 13.5% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Management issued upbeat Q4 and full-year FY2026 guidance, with EPS and revenue forecasts both ahead of Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued double-digit growth.

Management issued upbeat Q4 and full-year FY2026 guidance, with EPS and revenue forecasts both ahead of Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued double-digit growth. Positive Sentiment: The company said core revenue rose 16%, driven by stronger subscription and transaction fees, signaling healthy demand in its payments and AP/AR software platform. Article Title

The company said core revenue rose 16%, driven by stronger subscription and transaction fees, signaling healthy demand in its payments and AP/AR software platform. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive, including a Zacks Rank upgrade to Strong Buy and BMO raising its price target to $46 from $43, which may support the stock in the near term. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive, including a Zacks Rank upgrade to Strong Buy and BMO raising its price target to $46 from $43, which may support the stock in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted favorably to BILL’s plan to cut about 30% of its workforce to improve profitability and focus more on AI, a move that may lift margins if execution is successful. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BILL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of BILL by 972.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,336 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth $199,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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