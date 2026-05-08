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Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Bio-Rad Laboratories logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume ticked up 27% to 380 shares on Friday, while the stock fell about 1.1% to $255.54 from a prior close of $258.46.
  • Bio‑Rad has a market cap of $6.90 billion and trades at a relatively high valuation (PE ~42.1), but shows low leverage (debt/equity 0.12) and healthy liquidity (quick ratio 2.37, current ratio 3.21).
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.89 with a net margin of 6.52% and ROE of 3.56%, and operates two main segments—Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics—providing instruments, consumables and reagent systems.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session's volume of 300 shares.The stock last traded at $255.54 and had previously closed at $258.46.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.1%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $276.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of innovative products and systems that serve the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Life Science, which delivers instruments, consumables and software for research applications, and Clinical Diagnostics, which offers quality control materials and reagent systems for blood typing, immunology and molecular testing. Bio-Rad's product portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including protein analysis, gene expression, cell biology and digital PCR.

In the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad develops and markets technologies such as electrophoresis and imaging systems, chromatography instruments, laboratory consumables and software platforms that streamline experimental workflows.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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