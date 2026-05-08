Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session's volume of 300 shares.The stock last traded at $255.54 and had previously closed at $258.46.

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Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.1%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $276.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of innovative products and systems that serve the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Life Science, which delivers instruments, consumables and software for research applications, and Clinical Diagnostics, which offers quality control materials and reagent systems for blood typing, immunology and molecular testing. Bio-Rad's product portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including protein analysis, gene expression, cell biology and digital PCR.

In the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad develops and markets technologies such as electrophoresis and imaging systems, chromatography instruments, laboratory consumables and software platforms that streamline experimental workflows.

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