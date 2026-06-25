Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.88, but opened at $70.23. Bio-Techne shares last traded at $70.2570, with a volume of 17,111,436 shares changing hands.

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Key Stories Impacting Bio-Techne

Here are the key news stories impacting Bio-Techne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Merck KGaA will acquire Bio-Techne for $73 per share in cash , valuing the company at about $11.3 billion and implying a sizable premium to recent trading levels. Article Title

Merck KGaA will acquire Bio-Techne for , valuing the company at about and implying a sizable premium to recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: The deal gives investors a clear takeover price anchor, which typically pulls shares toward the offer price and boosts sentiment around the stock. Article Title

The deal gives investors a clear takeover price anchor, which typically pulls shares toward the offer price and boosts sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, so there is still execution risk before shareholders receive cash. Article Title

The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, so there is still execution risk before shareholders receive cash. Negative Sentiment: Law firms have already launched shareholder investigations into whether Bio-Techne’s board obtained a fair price, highlighting potential deal-related legal scrutiny and uncertainty. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $50.00 target price on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $62.00 price target on Bio-Techne and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 102.15, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $311.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.11 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Bio-Techne's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Bio-Techne's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,115,133 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $284,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,012,818 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $235,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,328 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 131.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,392,001 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $177,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,494,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,658,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation NASDAQ: TECH is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

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