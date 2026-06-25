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Qualcomm’s $4B AI Deal Takes Aim at NVIDIA’s Software Moat

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 25, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Qualcomm Right Now?

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Qualcomm (QCOM)
4.2288 of 5 stars		$205.384.0%1.79%22.33Hold$206.90
Meta Platforms (META)
4.9819 of 5 stars		$554.21-0.6%0.38%20.13Moderate Buy$840.60
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.9771 of 5 stars		$358.55-1.9%1.02%21.42Moderate Buy$560.86
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9972 of 5 stars		$194.92-2.1%0.51%29.79Buy$303.84
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