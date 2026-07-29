BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $183.2820 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $156.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.36% and a negative net margin of 51.71%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.55. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,330 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company's stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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