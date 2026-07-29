Biodesix (BDSX) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share and revenue of $26.0260 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.32. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 2,101.40%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 million. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Biodesix Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BDSX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDSX. Weiss Ratings upgraded Biodesix from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDSX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the third quarter worth about $113,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,802 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company's flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

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