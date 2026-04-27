Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Biodesix to post earnings of ($1.0759) per share and revenue of $23.0280 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $28.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.25 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,760.83%. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Biodesix Price Performance

Shares of BDSX opened at $10.64 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.57. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. William Blair raised shares of Biodesix from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BDSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Biodesix

In other news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 3,559 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $35,874.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,763.04. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,052 shares of company stock valued at $100,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,802 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company's flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

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