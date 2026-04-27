Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Biodesix logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Biodesix will report Q1 2026 results after the market close on Monday, May 4, with analysts forecasting EPS of ($1.0759) and revenue of $23.03M; a conference call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET.
  • In the prior quarter the company beat estimates (EPS ($0.49) vs. consensus ($1.05) and revenue $28.76M), but Biodesix remains unprofitable (negative net margin ~39.9%) and analysts expect roughly -$4 EPS for the current fiscal year and -$2 EPS next year.
  • The stock has a market cap of about $107.6M, a 12‑month range of $3.44–$20.21, and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $32.50; insiders have sold shares recently (CEO sold 3,559 shares) while insiders still own ~23.2% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Biodesix to post earnings of ($1.0759) per share and revenue of $23.0280 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $28.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.25 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,760.83%. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biodesix Price Performance

Shares of BDSX opened at $10.64 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.57. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. William Blair raised shares of Biodesix from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BDSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Biodesix

In other news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 3,559 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $35,874.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,763.04. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,052 shares of company stock valued at $100,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,802 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biodesix

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company's flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

Read More

Earnings History for Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Biodesix Right Now?

Before you consider Biodesix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Biodesix wasn't on the list.

While Biodesix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines